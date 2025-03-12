Kate Cleary has been named a finalist for the 2025 NSW Regional Woman of the Year in recognition of her dedication to helping women and their families rebuild their lives.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke joined Kate at the awards ceremony this morning at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, celebrating alongside many inspiring women from across the state.

“I’m incredibly proud to see Kate recognised as one of four finalists for this award,” Ms Cooke said.

“Her work with women facing adversity, particularly through The Farm at Galong, has changed countless lives.”

The Farm is a not-for-profit charitable organisation located in country NSW.

It was established to support women recovering from alcohol and other drug misuse.

The work of the Farm is underpinned by the belief that whatever has been lost in a person's life can be restored.

The Farm provides a safe haven for women overcoming substance misuse, trauma, domestic violence, and the devastating impact of child removal.

Kate’s journey began with an outreach program in public housing, where she saw the need for a long-term, holistic approach to support.

This led to the creation of The Farm—a three-hectare sanctuary offering secure accommodation and expert care to help women rebuild their lives.

“Kate’s vision is about lasting change,” Ms Cooke said.

“Her dedication and compassion empower women to heal and move forward with hope and purpose.”

“On behalf of the Cootamundra electorate and the many women whose lives have been transformed by The Farm, I congratulate Kate on this well-deserved recognition.”