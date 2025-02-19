Bradd and Alayna Scott's son, Braden Scott, has suffered a major accident on Australia and locals are coming together to help the local family and are calling on the community for support.

While Braden was camping at Valla Beach with his family and friends he tragically dove into a shallow waters hitting the sandbar below, resulting in him breaking all seven vertebrae in his neck, leaving him on a ventilator at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and with a long, hard road to recovery for both Braden and his family.

Locals have come together to help the family with a gofundme page and fundraising tins which will be found at local businesses like The Bush Chemist.

"A once hard working young man's life has taken a huge turn and now changed for the worse," a friend of the family said.

"Now fighting every day to get his strength back to get his life back.

"Braden is a very outgoing, bright person who brings joy to everyone's life.

"Whilst living in Young, Braden had a love for football, playing for the Young Cherrypickers Junior team."

The Scott family is well known in the community having contributed to a number of groups and organisations for many years prior to moving away.

"Brad was a highly respected mechanic at Young Automotive Repairs and Presna Transport and also ran his own business while in Young," the family friend said.

"Alayna was vice president of the Little Athletics Association, which was very much appreciated and definitely not forgotten."

Both Brad and Alayna were always happy to give a helping hand where ever and whenever it was needed.

"Nothing was too big or small if help was needed," the friend said.

"On behalf of Braden and his family, I'm asking our community to come together and show their support by donating to a once hardworking young man and his family in this extremely tough time and to get the life back he deserves."

Keep an eye out and make a donation in the tins or jump online and visit the gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-braydo-walk-again.