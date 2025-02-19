Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the Natural Disaster Declaration for the Hilltops Local Government Area following the devastating hailstorm that struck Harden and surrounding areas on Monday, February 10.

Ms Cooke said the declaration unlocks critical funding and support for eligible residents, businesses, and primary producers affected by the severe weather event.

“This declaration means that assistance is now available for those whose homes or essential household items have been damaged or destroyed, as well as for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct losses,” Ms Cooke said.

“I strongly encourage anyone impacted by this event to apply for the financial support now on offer to assist with recovery.”

Ms Cooke also praised the swift response from emergency services, local volunteers, and government agencies in supporting the Harden community.

“The SES and the NSW Reconstruction Authority have provided tremendous support to residents, and I sincerely thank them for their efforts.

"I also want to acknowledge the many local volunteers who have worked tirelessly in the clean-up and recovery—our communities are stronger because of your dedication.”

Ms Cooke extended her appreciation to the Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, for his prompt response to the disaster and commitment to assisting those affected.

Assistance measures that may be provided to communities through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) include:

· Support for eligible residents to help meet immediate needs like emergency accommodation.

· Grants for low income, uninsured residents to replace lost essential household items to maintain a basic standard of living.

· Grants for low income, uninsured residents to undertake essential structural repairs to restore their homes to a safe and habitable condition.

· Support for affected local councils and other agencies to help with the costs of cleaning up, keeping the community safe and restoring damaged essential public assets.

· Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers, and non-profit organisations and grants to sporting and recreation clubs to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.

· Freight subsidies for primary producers to help transport livestock and fodder.

Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.