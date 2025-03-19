The 2025 Black Dog Ride One Dayer was held over the weekend with over 80 bikes taking part in the ride that left Anderson Park in Young and stopped off at Temora, then on to Stockinbingal, before heading to Wallendbeen before returning to Young.

At Stockinbingal riders and participants had a fantastic time shaving a vet.

The event kicked off with a Welcome to Country by Charlie Thompson, Emma Whitechurch then spoke to the crowd about mental health and Independent candidate for Riverina Jenny Rolfe addressed the crowd.

"We all left the Young Railway Station for a lap of Young's main street, then headed into Temora and what a sight it was," organiser Robert 'Tex' Quigg said.

"It was absolutely astonishing with bikes lined up as far as I could see."

All the bikes lined up and did a lap of the main street of Temora before heading towards Stockinbingal for lunch and to shave a vet.

"A massive thank you to the Terminus Hotel, Temora - The Termo - for having us," Tex said.

The group were welcomed to Stockinbingal with a raffle held and others also jumping on board and getting new hairstyles.

"We thank the great hospitality of the Stockinbingal community," Tex said.

"It's an absolutely amazing community.

"Shave a vet was completed, as well as raffled, and one lady, Rachel Denniss stepped up and auctioned the hair and raised $500.

"Another fella stepped up and passed the hat around and had his beard and hair shaved, then we headed to the Wallendbeen Hotel."

At Wallendbeen the riders enjoyed another break and took part in more raffles before making the trip back to Young.

"We thank the Wallendbeen Hotel for having us," Tex said.

"We then headed back into Young to Commercial Hotel where the ride was wrapped up with the last of the raffles and saw blade."

The vet who underwent the shave then passed on his funds that he had raised.

"Dale Morton handed over close to $16,000 and we are still collecting and counting," Tex said.

"This is absolutely amazing for our community and hopefully we'll have a final count towards the end of the week."

The money raised will be split between Young Crisis Accommodation Centre, Hilltops Community Hub and Black Dog Ride.

Tex wanted to thank everyone who took part and supported the event.

"Thank you to everyone that turned out to make this possible," Tex said.

"You all need to stand proud of yourselves, I take my hat off to each and everyone of you.

"A special thanks to Jenny Rolfe for Rivering for taking the time and spending the day with us, I had a very lovely chat with her at Temora, thank you so much.

"Thank you so much to all our sponsors, South West Tractors Young, Southern Cross Mobile Mechanics, ASK Printing, Alex Lynch, Techme2, Hilltops Ag Repairs, Bunnings Young, Supercheap Auto Young, Geewiz Ice Cream, RFS for breakfast, South West Fuels, Kemp's Rural Fencing, Fleet Stevens, Repco Young, E'Clairs Coffee Cootamundra, Ziem's Meats Harden, Woolworths Cootamundra.

"We thank you all so much for the amazing support you give us."

Tex also wanted to thank the many volunteers and helpers.

"You guys make my job so much easier, I would be lost without this amasing team," Tex said.

"Lead riders Dale Morton, Tammy Kernaghan, corner marshalls Glen Sanderson, Zac Sanderson, Rachel Sanderson, support vehicle Bushy Williams, Jeffrey Withers, the amazing team selling merchandise and raffle tickets Debbie Quigg, Journz (Journey) Kelly, Kim O'Neill, Lethal Fox Gaming, Alex Whicker, Julie 'Oneofafknkind' Hung and Penny Edwards, you guys are all amazing.

"Once again, I thank you all."