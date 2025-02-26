It was a huge 24 hours at Cranfield Oval between 5pm on Friday afternoon and 5pm on Saturday afternoon with the community and visitors all coming together for a huge cause.

One More Round for Roy was held with massive support from the local community and all in honour of Roy Jewitt and his recovery.

Organiser Wendy Silk has thanked the community for their support both in the lead up and throughout the event.

"A massive thank you to our community for turning out to support One More Round for Roy," Wendy said.

"We live in a great place and one that wraps its arms around people."

Wendy wanted to thank all of the sponsors and contributors, donators, and everyone who pitched in to make the event as fantastic as it was.

"To Young Workwear for taking an idea and making it happen," Wendy said.

"Providing us with first class merchandise and managing the sales was fantastic.

"What is even better is Kai not only was donating the profit, but to donate the merchandise in total, is epic.

"Thank you for your generosity."

There were a huge number of volunteers who cooked food, serviced, sold raffle tickets, made coffee and took on jobs when they were needed.

"Special thanks to Tarnia Flett and Katrina Bannister for coordinating the canteen and volunteers and for sorting out the raffle," Wendy said.

"Megan Coddington for coordinating the coffee machine and for spending the wee hours with us, again words don't express the thanks."

Wendy also thanked a friend of Roy's and a well known local in Matt Horder.

"To Matt Horder for the spark to get this fundraiser up and running," Wendy said.

"He wanted to support his mate and the rest of us jumped in to make it happen."

Matt Horder and Narelle Dearden completed a challenge to row 3km, ride 3kmand run 2km for every hour for 24 hours.

"It's an absolutely massive achievement to complete that while battling your body and mind," Wendy said.

"I am in awe of your achievement, and I know tears were shed and it is guts, sheer bloody mindedness and determination that got you through.

"You have my utmost respect."

And Wendy wasn't alone in sharing her pride in the pair, though they were not alone in achieving their goals for the 24 hours.

"Jesse Jewitt, who also stepped in for his Dad, is one of the best young men I know," Wendy said.

"You gave it everything, you have great friends who jumped in to get you across the line, Bob Ashton, Melanie Spring, Lucy Spring and your mate Jack made that happen.

"Whilst there were many tears of frustration, in the end you dug deep to support everyone and keep those smiles and the cheek coming to get everyone through.

"Again you, Jesse, have my respect."

Emcee for the event was Susan 'Wilko' Cass, who had the crowd and participants laughing, keeping them going with plenty of encouragement.

"Thank you for the laughs, for keeping the show rolling and for your humour," Wendy said.

"We were blessed to have you as our MC."

There were a couple of very big personal achievements by participants with Garry Lucas challenging himself to walk as many laps as possible with his clients sponsoring him.

"Garry walked an amazing 100km in 24 hours," Wendy said.

"We will know his fundraising total in the days to come."

Ian Pollard also challenged himself and ran 100km through the 24 hours.

"We also had a number of other people who walked 50km, a couple of runners who did marathon figures," Wendy said.

"These stories are inspiring and I congratulate you all on your personal achievements."

Wendy had many thanks to share throughout the weekend.

"I give my heartfelt thanks to Roy Jewitt, Erika Ashley Murray, Jesse Jewitt and Matt Horder for trusting me enough to coordinate this event," she said.

"I have loved every minute of it."

Be sure to keep an eye out in next week's paper for the final tally of what was raised and be sure to check out page 8 inside for some photos of the event.