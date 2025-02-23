Burrowa House Auction and Masquerade Cocktail party was a huge success.

There were 140 people attending from all ages and all had an amazing time.

We have had many texts, phone calls, saying what a great night it was. So much fun.

Everyone was dressed up with their masks and the event at the Ex-Services club looked fabulous.

The Canape’s made by Chef Joe Duffy, where a hit and had rave reviews from all. Many saying that they were the best Canapes they had very had.

The band where amazing and everyone loved them.

The Ex-Services Club staff where exceptional and had bubbly and wine flowing all night while also making sure everyone had an array of delectable Canapes.

Boorowa and surrounding community spirit once again helped our auction to be such a success, raising $32,911.00 for the night in total. (this amount was with raffles, selling masks and donations as well as the auction)

The Burrowa House Masks were a hit, with many people buying them at the door. These masks where made by The Burrowa house staff and residents

We had prizes for most unusual mask - won by Pip Merriman

Best dresses outfit with matching mask - won by Debbie Dowling

Lucky Door prize- won by Gus Clements

The Raffle was won by Tegan Hengen.

SHAREE DARMODY