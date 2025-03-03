The Harden community came together in an incredible show of support on Friday, February 28, as the Raygun Dance Party lit up the Harden Country Club.

The fundraiser, organised in just a few days, aimed to assist Bunyip Daycare and Preschool Harden in recovering from the devastating storm that impacted the region.

With 100 percent of proceeds being donated, the event embodied the spirit of generosity and resilience.

Stephanie Ellis, who played a key role in organizing the event, shared how Rachel 'Raygun' Gunn's close ties to the Harden community made the cause deeply personal.

"I was calling her several times a week, and the kids were FaceTiming her about how their daycare was broken," Stephanie said.

Already considering a trip to Harden to visit family, Raygun quickly embraced the idea of doing something to help.

"We wanted to put on a feel-good event that was focused on the young kids that had been affected," Stephanie explained.

"Rach agreed, and the planning began just days before the event on Tuesday, the 25th.

"And so began the planning of the Raygun Dance Party.

"Thanks to Poppy Sykes, who helped me plan this event in under a week!

"And thanks to my friend Connie Scott who initially floated the idea of the fundraiser."

With the Harden Country Club generously providing an events room, the night came together with incredible support from the community.

"We were able to secure a DJ and live music performer, Tommy Butt, who had just flown into the country a few days earlier," Stephanie said.

"We also had a face painter, Finding Fred, and a photographer, Lisa Stocks, to capture the night."

Stephanie described the transformation of the venue into a children's paradise.

"There were rainbow streamers, hundreds of balloons, dance music, and plenty of lollipops," she said.

"Raygun ran a kids' breaking workshop, starting with getting them to express themselves through dance.

"She asked, ‘What’s your favorite animal? Show me your best tiger!’ Then she taught them her infamous Roo move!"

The children formed a circle, taking turns showing off their moves before the workshop gave way to an energetic disco.

The fundraiser gained even more traction when Stephanie reached out to small businesses for raffle donations.

"The day before the event, I put out feelers, and within 24 hours, we had secured almost $3,000 worth of prizes," she said.

"We had everything from a trailer load of firewood to a $500 mechanical service, dance lessons, a family photo shoot, and farm produce vouchers."

The raffle will be drawn on Friday, March 7th at the Harden Country Club following the usual meat raffle.

Tickets remain available for purchase at local businesses or by contacting Bunyip Preschool on 6386 2631.

Raygun also contributed a unique auction item for the cause.

"She donated an authentic official Paris Olympic shirt, which she wore on the fundraiser night and signed. It’s now being auctioned online," Stephanie said.

The auction link can be found at: https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/396263556855

The event was made possible by the efforts of Harden community volunteers, as well as Raygun’s family, including her mother, cousins, and 91-year-old grandfather.

"It really was a community effort," Stephanie said.

"Everyone chipped in, and it was amazing to see."

For those who still wish to contribute, donations to Bunyip Preschool Harden can be made to the Preschool.

Stephanie reflected on the event as a testament to the strength and generosity of the Harden community.

"This wasn’t just about raising money; it was about bringing joy to the kids who had been through so much," she said.

"We’re just so grateful to everyone who made it possible."