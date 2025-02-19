After several years of operation, the Table Tennis for Seniors project, conducted in Boorowa’s St John’s Hall each Tuesday morning, continues to provide positive exercise and social enjoyment for local participants.

Everybody is welcome, both young and old, and all are encouraged to take part in the friendly competition, whatever their standard of proficiency.

Morning tea is an occasion for the sharing of experiences, many of them being of an amusing nature, and the latest local news.

The benefits of participation include those which stem from healthy exercise and an improvement in hand and eye coordination, and at the same time the enjoyment of social interaction.

The organisers would like to encourage more locals to take advantage of the regular weekly activity.

Table Tennis for Seniors is conducted in St John’s Hall every Tuesday morning from 10am to 12noon.

All equipment is provided and any newcomers can be assured of a friendly welcome.

Any enquiries can be directed to Derrick Mason on 0427 853213.

DERRICK MASON