Dear Resident,

RE: "LIONS ARE HERE TO HELP YOU"

My name is Anne Jones and I am the Lions District N4 Disaster Co-ordinator.

Lions Clubs in Australia have been supporting communities and families affected by the devastating floods that occurred around Australia since March, 2022.

Lioins have been working locally, with support networks, to identify eligible community members and assisting in various ways.

We are very aware that many of the residents in Harden-Murrumburrah require assistance and our local Lions District can provide some help directly to those impacted by the hail storm on February 10, 2025.

Unfortunately, due to privacy concerns, Government agencies, previously supporting the efforts of Lions, have been withdrawn and we are unable to obtain contact details to offer help to the community.

Therefore, the decision has been made to go directly to the community to let you know that, in keeping with the motto 'We Serve', Lions are here to assist you in repairing the damage to your homes.

This assistance is offered to those residents who are not covered by insurance or where your claims have been rejected by your insurer.

If you are a resident of Harden-Murrumburrah and seeking assistance with hail damage, please contact me and I will be able to advise you on the application process and what financial assistance is available to you and your family.

My contact details are:

Past District Governor Anne Jones OAM

Lions District N4 Disaster Co-ordinator

Telephone: 02 68 466 353 or mobile (limited service) 0408 636 841

Email: lionsdisasterrecovery2022@gmail.com

Lions disaster recovery is supported by the Australian Lions Foundation and Lions Clubs International Foundation.

This project is totally funded by the Australian Lions Foundation.

Kind regards,

Anne Jones OAM

Lions District N4 Disaster Co-ordinator