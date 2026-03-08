Objects tell a story. It can be the story of one person’s love of that object or a historical narrative.

This exhibition of artists’ prints and drawings by local artists Denise Scholz-Wulfing and Kirsten Griffiths draws inspiration from objects, details and fragments. The close association of memory and emotion with an object or an image of an object is an interesting one to explore and both artists do this in their artwork.

Local museums such as Boorowa and Young hold many items of interest and offer a treasure trove of local history and communal memory, without museums the history of the world in objects would be discarded and lost to future generations.

This exhibition seeks to draw attention to not only historical objects but also the things in our lives that have personal significance, we all have them and we all treasure them.

Denise and Kirsten volunteer together at the Boorowa museum in the Print Studio holding letterpress printing demonstrations on a regular basis. Denise originally hails from Sydney and has exhibited her artwork, specifically etchings extensively. Kirsten is from New Zealand and has a background in drawing, printmaking and writing. Both have a love of the drawn and printed image and are interested in the processes of printmaking and letterpress printing.

This exhibition is free and will be on display at the Boorowa Museum Print Studio, 35 Marsden St, Boorowa, as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail in March. Saturday 14, 21, 28 from 10am to 4pm, Thursday 19 & 26 from 10am to 1 pm and Sunday 29 from 10am to 1 pm. Printing demonstrations will be held at 11am on each Saturday.

A very special event on Sunday the 29th is a history walking tour of Boorowa with local guide Marilyn Miller will take you around the history of the town, and its significant buildings and includes morning tea and a viewing of the exhibition. $20 bookings essential. See Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail website for details or Humanitix ‘Boorowa guided history walk’.

This project is supported by the Country Arts Support Program, a devolved funding program administered by Southern Tablelands Arts on behalf on the NSW government.