Hilltops Council is excited to announce the completion of the playground extension at Galong, providing a vibrant new space for children and families to play, explore, and connect with the community.

The highlight of the upgrade is the installation of a dynamic climbing structure, an engaging piece of play equipment that encourages active play and creativity.

A new shade sail has also been installed adjacent to the new play equipment, offering a comfortable, shaded area for children and their carers to enjoy, particularly on hot, sunny days. Images of the new playground extension are attached.

This project was made possible through funding from the Galong Limestone Mine Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA), with Hilltops Council managing the project from start to finish.

The playground extension demonstrates our shared commitment to enhancing community spaces and supporting the wellbeing of families across the region.