Locals who signed a petition online calling on the NSW Government to reassess the change in the speedlimit of the Rugby and Narrawa Roads between Boorowa and Crookwell have received a response from the Minister for Regional Transport.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke tabled the petition in Parliament which held 1,055 signatures asking the Government to reverse the decision made by Transport for NSW to reduce the speed limit along the stretch of road from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Last week the response to the petition by Jenny Aitchison MP the Minister for Regional Transport was released after being tabled on December 24, 2025.

In the letter Ms Aitchison said that the decision by Transport for NSW would stand.

"For safety reasons, Transport for NSW does not intend to reverse the 80km/h speed limit," she said.

"The speed limit of 80km/h for Rugby and Narrawa roads is considered to be appropriate for the current road conditions and is consistent with the Speed Zoning Standard."

As part of the petition residents shared they had ongoing concerns about the poor condition of the roads and the lack of upgrades and maintenance and said instead of directly addressing the concerns, Transport for NSW introduced the reduced speed limit, in turn limiting the accessibility and diminishing the liveability of the area as well as local communities.

Ms Cooke addressed NSW Parliament on the issue and told her fellow MPs about these concerns and the need for an upgrade.

"I recently addressed the NSW Parliament about the urgent need for the government to upgrade Rugby Road so the speed limit can safely return to 100km/h," Ms Cooke said.

"What began as a temporary reduction to 80km/h due to the road's poor condition has now become an unacceptable long-term measure.

"While I respect the advice of emergency services, speed limits should never replace the need for proper road maintenance."

Ms Cooke expressed her concern for efficency of the speed limit drop.

"Rural communities like Boorowa rely on safe, efficient roads for school runs, health appointments, and freight," she said.

"When governments delay investment, it hurts our farmers, local businesses, and families who already travel long distances.

"Rugby Road must be a priority for upgrade and funding, not another example of regional Australians being left behind."

Local residents across the area have spoken out following the letter from Ms Aitchison.

"So out of touch with regional and remote Australia," Julian Cox said.

"In a decent vehicle, on those very open roads, 80km/h is a crawl.

"To expand this program will make longer trips unbearable, and I doubt it will have an impact on road safety."

Another local said they believe there is a longer term plan in the works.

"This is control by stealth," John Keighly said.

"It won't stop here.

"In the longer term, the speed limit throughout NSW will be 80km/h."

Others accused the Government of passing the blame.

"After meeting the General Manager from Hilltops Council at the Frogmore Hall, he informed us that NSW Government and police were behind this decision," Carmen Thomson said.

"And thus now we are getting the typical government run around.

"It's sly and deceitful.

"Put the 100km/h back and fix the road."