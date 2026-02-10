Almost a year on from the devastating storm that hit Harden-Murrumburrah the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and its members will be visiting the town again.

According to ICA Director of Mitigation and Extreme Weather Response Liam Walter the group will be returing on Tuesday and Wednesday February 17 and 18 to meet with customers who were affected by the severe hailstorm that impacted the region in February 2025.

"Following the hail event in Harden, insurers have been dedicated to assessing, repairing and completing outstanding claims, with some customers still in the recovery process," Mr Walter said.

"Insurers are committed to supporting those in Harden and surrounding areas who may still be going through the recovery process, and value this opportunity for fact to face collaboration.

"Anyone who feels they could benefit is encouraged to come along and speak directly with their insurer for individualised support."

Locals will have the opportunity to meet one on one with representatives from a number of insurers to discuss their individual claim and seek personalised advice the ICA has said.

General information on the claims process, dispute resolution and other useful insurance related information to assist with the claims and recovery process will also be available.

Some locals continue to be frustrated at the lack of action, support or help from their insurers as a result of the damage from the storm, with some buildings still not being repaired or property owners left out of pocket by having their claims denied or only partially covered.

Member of Cootamundra Steph Cooke has said she is proud of the resilience in the community, however, is disappointed in the insurance companies still causing issues for locals.

"It really is a mixed bag of recovery when it comes to Harden post that terrible hail storm just over a year ago," Ms Cooke said.

"We have seen some signs of real progress.

"There are good businesses that have been able to reopen their doors in recent weeks, such as the Hard Rock Gym, it is really that central hub in the town that's good to see."

Despite the positives, there are of course still those waiting.

"Many people have had their roofs replaced already, which is fantastic, but there are others which are unfortunately still battling their way with insurance companies," she said.

"It's really incumbent on those insurance companies to do the right thing by their clients and by their customers."

Insurance isn't the only issue causing delays however.

"On top of that, we have a skill shortage situation and trainees that are being stretched to the limit, not just here in our region, but in other communities across NSW, and that makes that recovery that little bit slower for people.

"What I can honestly say as a local member is that I am so proud of the way that the community has rallied.

"I will continue to stand with them on the journey of recovery.

"It takes different forms for different people and I will make sure that everyone is looked after as they come to me and raise their issues."

When Ms Cooke was asked if the storm had happened in a city like Wagga would the repairs have already been conducted?

"We need to make sure as a state that we do everything we can to get communities back on their feet as quickly as possible," she replied.

"As I look around the state, post the 2022 floods, we have many communities, nearly four years on, that are still deep in recovery.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, whether that's Eugowra and up through the top of the electorate, or whether that's places such as Lismore or the mid-north coast.

"This is a journey for these communities, but what governments can do is make sure that they clear the road, get the roadblocks out of the way and make sure that those communities have got every chance of getting back onto their feet as quickly as possible."

Anyone who continues to have issues dealing with their insurers, assessors or builders are being encouraged to book an apointment for a consultation during the ICA visit.

Consultations will be held at the Harden Country Club on East Street between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday February 17 and Wednesday February 18.

To book a consultation, please visit https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/6a43c42b/appointment/84654189.

Bookings are recommended to ensure that locals can speak to the correct insurer.