As reported in last week's paper, Hilltops Council is seeking community feedback in regards to the proposed Boorow to Galong Rail Trail, as a result, locals have begun talking about the pros and cons of the project.

There have been two posts in the Boorowa Notice Board, one for the Rail Trail and one against, with other locals sharing their thoughts in the comment sections.

"The Boorowa Galong Rail Trail is a worthy project," Will Kelly wrote.

"The Business Case Study suggests it will return an investment in excess of 20 per cent on investment per annum.

"The funding would come from Sport and Rec and Tourism Grants.

"We need to support and supplement our town centres, ie shops, cafes, accommodation and not let larger towns suck the life out of our CBD.

"Water is a priority for Boorowa and such works will be funded by Public Works with some debt to ratepayers.

"The BGRT steering committee have contacted Hilltops Council and Goldenfields, RE a pipeline to simultaneously built along the Rail Trail, but it hit a wall of no's.

"Why, I cannot tell you.

"Cyclists and walkers will bring their families to our area and spend.

"Let's be positive and get behind the Rail Trail and Water.

"It an only be good for our community."

At the end of his post Mr Kelly called for locals to submit their responses to Council or attend one of the drop in sessions at the Boorowa Ex Services Club on February 18 or Galong Hall on February 19.

"Let's make these towns greater," he wrote.

The second post in the group was written by Angus Mitchell who is against the Rail Trail.

"Yes or No to the Rail Trail? I say NO," he wrote.

"It is not cost effective, nor will it bring the so-called financial benefits to the Boorowa/Galong economy.

"No businesses have been approached to outline how the rail trail will benefit their financial forecasts.

"And, I would like to see how the rail trail committee have defined these benefits without widespread consultation with the community in general.

"I am wondering what economy in Galong exists for it to be improved.

"I do not know if you can even get a coffee in Galong.

"The cost according to the Rail Trail Committee for the establishment of the Rail Trail is around $12m.

"Then there are the costs of maintenance and insurance.

"The risk to property owners along the trail, concerning biosecurity and maintenance of fenes.

"Who pays for all of this?

"I am concerned about the impact on the residents of Boorowa, where we shall be obliged to contribute through our rates for the upkeep of the rail trail.

"If businesses are going to benefit from this project, should they pay additional rates? I do not think so.

"Should we as ratepayers pay for something that most of us do not want?

"I do not think so.

"Our water and sewage rates are going to increase by around three per cent this year just for Boorowa residents dur to council having to update our infrastructure.

"The Rail Trail will eventually require resident contributions to support it.

"Not for me!

"We the residents of Hilltops have alreayd paid out thousands of dollars of ratepayer's money to establish or help establish feasibility reports, now we the ratepayers have paid for a consultant to perform a consultation process with the community, at a cost of $14,000.

"Plus, Council staff, time and effort to organise these meetings.

"I am sure we could find ways of utilising the $12m in grants for the betterment of residents of Galong and Boorowa, in a way other than a rail trail.

"Especially when the majority of locals most likely will not use it."

Mr Mitchell also encouraged locals to attend the consultation sessions and submit responses to Council.

"This way Council can make informed decisions based on real evidene as prescribed by the Boorowa community," Mr Mitchell wrote.

