Specialist police are conducting a large-scale search across the Central West and beyond for a man after four people were shot - three killed - in Lake Cargelligo on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Bokhara Street in Lake Cargelligo about 4.30pm after reports of a shooting.

Officers from Central West Police District attended and located a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man in a vehicle suffering gun shot wounds.

They were both treated but both died at the scene, a police statement issued to media said.

Police also responded to Walker Street after reports of a further shooting. A 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were reportedly shot in the driveway.

Both were treated, however, the woman died at the scene while the man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the victims are Lake Cargelligo locals.

Local police were assisted by general duties and tactical officers from neighbouring towns in both Western and Southern regions in the hours that followed to search for the alleged shooter.

Lake Cargelligo was also in lockdown at that time and police had cordoned-off areas in surrounding towns.

So far the man police believe to be responsible has not been located.

Assistant Commissioner Western Region Commander Andrew Holland addressed the media outside Dubbo Police Centre at 8pm that night and said the community was feeling tense following the tragic incident.

"A scene like this any death in a small country town is confronting," he said.

"But a scene where you have people shot by firearms is obviously going to make people very tense and very concerned.

"The scene faced by the emergency services officers at that time would have been horrendous.

"It's a tragedy that's taken place in a very small country town that will have a big effect on the community."

Crime scenes have been established in Bokhara and Walker Streets and are being forensically examined.

Strike Force Doberta has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Overnight, a number of specialist police personnel have been flown in by PolAir and the Defence Force, including Tactical Operations Unit (TOU), negotiators and homicide investigators.

These officers have joined the large-scale search for the man who remains at large and could be armed.

Julian Ingram, also known as Pierpoint, aged 37, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder.

He is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm-170cm tall, of a medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a Ford Ranger utility with NSW registration DM-07-GZ described as having council signage, a metal tray back, high visibility markings on the side and an emergency light bar on the roof.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Additionally, police are appealing for anyone in the Lake Cargelligo area who may have mobile phone or dashcam vision, CCTV, photos, screenshots, or other material relevant to this incident to upload at the following link:

https://nswpf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/lakecargelligoincident22012026

Members of the public are required to provide a name and contact details when uploading evidence.

Assistant Commissioner Holland said a police presence will remain in the town for some time and to ensure the safety of the community.

If you, or someone you know, are feeling worried or no good, you can connect with 13YARN on 13 92 76 (24 hours/7 days) and talk with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Crisis Supporter.