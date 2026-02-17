It has been one year since the sudden and devastating storm hit Harden Murrumburrah leaving locals with damaged houses, vehicles, infrastructure and lasting struggles.

Even 12 months on the Insurance Council of Australia is visiting the region this week to speak with locals who continue to have issues with claims and damage, business owners and residents continue to live in homes that were badly damaged and repairs either unable to be made or still awaiting repairs to take place.

Member for Cootamundra gave an update in NSW Parliament last Tuesday on the anniversary of the horrific weather event and praised the community for the way the incident has brought them together.

"A year ago today, Harden and Murrumburrah awoke to the relentless battering of rain and hail on their rooftops, with 40mm of hail and 70mm of rain pummelling these communities within an hour," Ms Cooke said.

"In the hours, days and months that have followed, we've seen such amazing acts of community spirit and generosity.

"From those who helped sweep water out of stores and save local wildlife, to those who've juggled recovery efforts while keeping the community connected and vibrant over the past 12 months.

"There is so much to be proud of!"

Ms Cooke in her address to Parliament made it clear that the Government needs to keep communicating with communities like Harden Murrumburrah to ensure they aren't forgotten.

"We know it hasn't been easy, and I know there are those waiting for insurance assessments and payouts, which is disappointing to say the least," she said.

"I made it clear that it is incumbent upon Governments to keep doors open and maintain strong lines of communication to ensure recovering communities aren't left behind."

Ms Cooke said reflecting on the past year it is difficult to wonder if the resonse may have looked different had the storm hit in a bigger or metropolitan centre.

"Here we have an entire community with severely damaged infrastructure and homes, yet many people in this chamber would be unfamiliar with the Harden Murrumburrah hail storm," she said.

"These are the kinds of tragedies that can slip past in a fast paced 24 hour media cycle and city focussed policy making.

"We know that recovery after a natural disaster can take months, even years, the stress and trauma experienced by those who live through such events do not disappear when the cameras leave."