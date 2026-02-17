Hilltops Councillors will be presented with a detailed report this month as Boorowa faces level three water restrictions.

Council has adamantly stated it is focused on delivering a sustainable water solution to Boorowa, a message that was backed up last week by Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke making it a priority.

"Hilltops Council is continuing to progress the proposed Harden to Boorowa Pipeline project, with a detailed report scheduled to be presented to Councillors this month," Council said.

The presented report will outline the proposed next steps in the development of the project.

"The report will provide Councillors with an update on the project's detailed design and revised costings," Council said.

"The project proposes the supply of potable water from Goldenfields Water, consistent with the Hilltops communities of Jugiong, Harden, Young and Galong."

Given the current situation around water restrictions in Boorowa, Council understands the community's calls for information on the project.

"Council acknowledges the strong interest the Boorowa community has in this project," Council said.

"Council is committed to progressing the pipeline and recognises the importance of keeping the community informed as the project advances."

Key points in the report being presented to Councillors include:

+ The pipeline has been designed to safely and efficiently convey water from Harden to Boorowa in accordance with relevant standards and project requirements.

+ The design is based on required flow demand, operating pressures, site topography and ground conditions.

+ Hydraulic design ensures adequate flow and pressure through the system under both normal and peak demand conditions.

+ Appropriate trenching, bedding and backfilling methods have been incorporated to site site specific conditions.

+ The updated cost estimate, based on the detailed design, including water connection charges, is approximately $56 million.

"With the detailed design and cost estimate nearing finalisation, funding opportunities for the construction of the pipeline can now be investigated," Council said.

"Hilltops Council remains focused on delivering a sustainable water solution to Boorowa."