Hilltops Council is inviting the community to have their say on the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Concept.

The concept explores the potential to transform the 27 kilometre railway corridor between Boorowa and Galong into a safe, scenic and accessible recreational trail for walking, cycling and mobility devices, while also raising matters for consideration such as cost to develop and maintain, land use, privacy and ongoing management.

For a summary of these items, and more, please visit www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/

The proposed trail would connect the two townships through a landscape of rolling hills, open farmland, and rich heritage sites. It is envisioned as both a tourism drawcard and a valued community asset, offering opportunities for recreation, active transport, and regional economic growth.

“The Rail Trail concept has been talked about a lot and now is the opportunity for everyone to have their say,” Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram said.

“We’re keen to hear from residents, landholders, local land groups and local businesses about how they feel concerning the rail trail concept, including any benefits, concerns or impacts they believe should be considered”.

The concept is informed by two technical studies - the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Feasibility Study (2022) and the Development Plan (2024).

These documents assess the project’s technical viability, estimated costs, and potential economic benefits and can be viewed on Council’s website: www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/ these documents are also available in Hilltops Council Offices.

Council is now seeking community input on both the opportunities and challenges of the Rail Trail concept - from tourism growth and heritage preservation to the management of ongoing maintenance, managing privacy and biosecurity concerns, and identifying suitable road crossings and trailhead locations.

Residents are encouraged to view the Feasibility Study and Draft Development Plan and provide their feedback by one of the following methods:

Online survey: www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/

In person: Visit our upcoming community consultation sessions in Boorowa and Galong. Drop in anytime during the hours below:

Boorowa Ex- Services Club: Wednesday 18 February 3:30 PM – 6:30PM

Galong Hall: Thursday 19 February: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Council welcomes submissions until 5pm Friday 27 February 2026.

Please note, the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail is at concept stage and is presented for discussion only, Council has not yet reached a decision on the proposal.

All feedback will be summarised in a Consultation Report presented to Council to inform the next stage of decision‑making.