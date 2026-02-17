Boorowa Rotary Community Markets have announced its dates for the upcoming year with the first one to be held on February 28.

The markets will be held throughout the year on the fourth Saturday of the month between 9am and 1pm at the Old Court House grounds on Marsden Street.

There will only be four months where the markets won't be held, April due to ANZAC day and June, July and August with the weather being a little chilly.

The dates for 2026 are:

+ Saturday February 28

+ Saturday March 28

+ Saturday September September 26

+ Saturday October 24

+ Saturday November 28

+ Saturday December 19

At the markets you'll be able to find food, craft as well as products grown, made and prepared by locals.

Come along and share in the fun of the events.

For more details or to book a stall (cost $10) phone 0427900313 or email lyn.diskon@gmail.com.