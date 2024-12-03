The NSW Government has launched an innovative new online Varroa Management Tool designed to help commercial and recreational beekeepers manage the challenges of Varroa mite.

The new online capability was officially unveiled at Australia’s longest-running beekeepers’ field day at Tocal College, with resounding support shown by the beekeeping industry.

Using the online tool, users are guided through a series of questions relating to their hive conditions, including mite treatment thresholds, the presence of brood and honey supers, and the colony development phase.

Based on their answers, the tool generates a range of treatment options, including cultural, mechanical, and chemical solutions, designed to help beekeepers make informed decisions for managing Varroa mites.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (NSW DPIRD) Bee Technical Specialist, Elizabeth Frost, said beekeepers have been asking for a tool like this for some time and it’s great to be able to offer them an accessible, easy-to-use resource.

“The varroa mite tool provides practical guidance for managing Varroa mite in Australian hives and helps beekeepers navigate the complexities of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which is still a relatively new concept for many in the industry,” Ms Frost said.

“It has been designed to be a one-stop resource for both recreational and commercial beekeepers, helping them to adopt best practices in pest management.

“It is expected to be particularly valuable for Australian beekeepers as they face the ongoing challenge of Varroa mite management.”

Key Features of the Varroa Management Tool include:

- Customised recommendations based on hive conditions and answers to - questions about mite thresholds, treatments, and colony development.

- A range of cultural, mechanical, and chemical treatment options to suit different management preferences.

- User-friendly design suitable for all beekeepers, from recreational to commercial operators.

Ms Frost said this tool bridges a significant gap in knowledge for many Australian beekeepers.

Integrated pest management is essential for sustainable beekeeping, but it’s a complex approach that involves balancing a variety of treatment options.

“The Varroa Management Tool makes it easier for beekeepers to understand and implement IPM strategies, giving them greater confidence in managing their hives,” Ms Frost said.

“It will also enhance the work of Varroa Development Officers (VDOs), allowing them to engage more efficiently with affected beekeepers across the country.

“Whether you're a hobbyist just starting out or a commercial beekeeper managing hundreds of hives, the tool is designed to be accessible and informative for everyone. It's a game-changer for Australian beekeepers looking to improve their Varroa management practices."

The Varroa mite management tool was developed in collaboration with the North American Honeybee Health Coalition and tailored to Australian conditions.

For more information and to access the tool, please visit – https://bit.ly/3V97L9b