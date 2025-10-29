The 2025 South East Local Leaders Program has once again demonstrated the power of grassroots leadership to strengthen, connect and inspire communities across the region.

The program continues to deliver transformational learning experiences for local leaders working across Landcare, agriculture, First Nations organisations, and government. This year’s cohort brought together 15 passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Local Land Services officers, Landcare coordinators, Walbunja Rangers, regenerative farmers, bush regenerators and community organisers.

Through a series of immersive residential workshops, coaching sessions and peer-led activities, participants explored practical tools for inclusive leadership, community facilitation, team building, and conflict resolution. At the core of the program is a focus on self-awareness, social intelligence, and building the confidence to lead with clarity and compassion.

The program is delivered through a strong partnership between South East Landcare and South East Local Land Services, with expert facilitation from Global Learning.

Since 2021, the support and coordination provided by staff from both organisations has helped shape a positive and practical learning experience for participants.

Participants from the 2025 cohort are already putting their skills into practice—leading collaborative projects, strengthening community groups, supporting sustainable land management, and building bridges across sectors.

“This is an immersive experience unlike any other,” one participant shared.

“You gain practical leadership tools, but more importantly, you build the relationships and confidence to take them out into the community.”

The program’s ripple effect is already being felt.

Leaders from this year’s cohort are partnering with alumni from previous years, sharing networks and delivering community events that amplify the program’s reach.

As the region faces increasing challenges, climate change, shifting demographics, and economic uncertainty, building local leadership capacity is more important than ever. The South East Local Leaders Program stands as a proven model for empowering those on the ground to create lasting, community-led change.

To learn more about the program or connect with our alumni network, contact:

Linda Cavanagh, Regional Landcare Coordinator – South East Landcare coordinator@southeastlandcare.org.au.