On Saturday it was the Par Three Open Championships sponsored by the Young Services Club.

The Ladies division 1 scratch Champion was Chris Keevil with 64 and the division 2 winner was Sandra Holmes with 69.

The division 1 handicap winner was Jan Broderick with 44 nett and the runner up was Michele Blizzard with 52 nett.

The division 2 handicap winner was Lorraine Regan with 47 nett from Mylan Davidson with 51 nett.

The NTP on the 7th was won by Cathy Marshall and the 16th was won by Leanne Slater.

In the Mens competition the A.Grade scratch Champion was Grant Harding 56 from Levi French 67, the B.Grade winner was Phillip Oliver 67 from Bundy Maloney 68 and in C.Grade the winner was Hugh McAlister with 72 from Max Gilbert 73.

The handicap A.Grade winner was James French 53 nett on a countback from Bill Oliver, the B.Grade winner was Pud Smithers 53 nett on a countback from Geoff Connelly and the C.Grade winner was Laurie Brown 52 nett from Col Miller 53 nett.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Mick Ashton and he won a $67 voucher.

The NTP on the 16th was won by Ian Tierney and the 17th by Tim Norman.

The Ian Page bricklaying card draw was won by Don Cruickshank.

The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Todd Shipton, Paul Blizzard, Tim Maloney, Helen Hamblin and Margaret Kinlyside.

Balls went down to 57 nett on a countback for men and 54 nett for Ladies.

There were 92 players.

The final of the Norman Crawford matchplay was played between Wayne Honeman and Geoff Connelly.

Geoff was the winner 5 & 4.

Congratulations Geoff on an excellent result.

Round 2 of the mixed 4BBB will see Noela Hardman & Col Miller V Spade & Joy McCormick. On the otherside of the draw Craig Webber and Estelle Roberts V Matt Brown and Cathy Johnson. Round 2 is to be played by 9th November & the final by 16th November.

Upcoming events- Friday 31st October is the Cherry Pickers 4 Person Ambrose. 1st & 2nd of November is the 3 Person Ambrose. Over $10000 in prizes. Saturday 9th November is the Cool Tech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Todd Shipton with 40 points and he won 12 balls.

Runner up was Marie Inwood (9 balls) with 38 points from Curtis Schaefer (7 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Phil Mitchell (5 balls).

Adam Tanner (3 balls) had 36 points on a countback from Steve McIllhatton (2 balls). The Pro Pin was won by Andrew Aiken and he received a voucher for $40.

Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 66 players.

The Friday medley was won by Wayne Hewson with 39 points and he won 5 balls.

The runner up was Robert Bush (4 balls) with 35 points from Mylan Davidson (2 balls) with 34 points.

Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 16 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley was won by Benjamin Abbott with 41 points and he won 5 balls and a $30 sponsors voucher.

The runner up was Tom McKnight (4 balls) with 37 points from Jim Brewster (2 balls) with 35 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot of $90 was won by Jim Brewster.

The jackpot returns to $30 when next played. The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” was not won. Balls went to 30 points on a countback and there were 16 players.

The Sunday morning Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Jonno Eastwood.