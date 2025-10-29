Hilltops Council voted to authorise the cleaning of the Young Town Hall facade and allocate $14,155 to the project at the October Ordinary Meeting.

At the May Ordinary Meeting there was a question on notice taken in regards to the outside of the Town Hall and there has been talk both in and out of Council in regards to the 'state' of the outside of the building, the matter was then brought back to Council at the October Ordinary meeting with the recommendation, which Council has now approved.

In the Council papers the report states that it is acknowledged that the Young Town Hall requires significant maintenance and repair.

"Further to the report provided outlining the requirements for capital works and maintenance on the entire Young Town Hall, the following information in relation to the estimated cost of cleaning the facade and Soldier Memorial," the report background read.

"Works will need to be carried out at night to minimise disruptipon to traffic as well as businesses.

"Boorowa Street between Main Street and Clarke Street will need to be closed to all traffic between 6pm and 6am to allow safe movement of machinery and minimise disruption."

In the Ordinary Meeting last week Mayor Brian Ingram moved an amendment that the funding for the cleaning comes from the discretionary fund.

Cr Tony Flanery moved the original motion and accepted Mayor Ingram's amendment.

Cr Alison Foreman welcomed the motion and the amendment.

"I agree with that and it's a good use of the discretionary fund money," she said.

Mayor Ingram also acknowledged that even though he couldn't be at the meeting last week due to health reasons, Cr Neil Langford would welcome the motion.

"He'd been seeking this for a little while now, so he'd be pretty pleased about it as well I'd imagine," Mayor Ingram said.

The recommendation was then put to a vote where it was accepted unanimously by Cr Ingram, Cr Blackwell, Cr Davis, Cr Dodd, Cr Douglas, Cr Flanery, Cr Foreman, Cr Gallo and Cr Mackay.

In the post meeting address to the public with General Manager Anthony O'Reilly, Mayor Ingram welcomed the news and said he hopes the work will begin soon.

"As anybody who has driven down the main street of Young in the last 10 or 11 months would know it's in some dire need of attention," he said.

"We look forward to that happening and quickly, because it's just about to come up to that time of the year in Young where it is very busy with a lot of tourists.

"Hopefully we can get started on that very quickly."