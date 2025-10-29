Hilltops Councillors voted to adopt the post exhibition Koorawatha Village Plan (2025) at its most recent ordinary meeting.

The Village Planning Program is a Council initative that gives each of the 15 Hilltops villages to benefit from the ongoing development and maintenance of individual Village Plans.

The Plans are designed to provide insight and guidance for the local communities to use in progressing and developing the villages while also encouraging and supporting their potential in generating potential and economic viability.

In the June ordinary meeting Council resolved to put the Koorawatha Village Plan on public exhibition for 28 days with an addition 44 day extension to allow for feedback and submissions.

During the exhibition period there were six submissions received, four of which were from the community and two were from external agencies.

One of the community submissions referred to road work within the town, while two others were in favour of the Plan.

The final community submission was from Wiradjuri Custodians of Koorowawath Community Group and in opposition of the Draft Plan.

"We, Wiradjuri Custodians of Koorowatha Community Group, write to you a Formal Letter opposing the proposed initiative of all 'repairs and improvements' of Koorawatha Falls in the Draft Koorawatha Village Plan 2025," the submission read.

"We look forward to your response to our rejection and urge that any/all ongoing developments are to be communicated with us in a timely manner forthwith with the contactable information provided in the letter attached."

One of the external agency responses was in regards to weeds, while the other was in reference to contacting another agency.

The motion at the October ordinary meeting was moved by Cr James Blackwell and Cr Tony Flanery and then went to vote with the motion to adopt the Koorawatha Village Plan 2025 carried unanimously.