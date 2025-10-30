Police have said a man has been charged following a serious crash near Binalong earlier this year.

According to police emergency services responded to Burley Griffith Way, near Bobbara Road, Binalong, about 30km south-east of Harden, following reports of a crash between a van and utility, about 1.20pm on Sunday 23 March 2025.

"Members of the public rendered assistance to the two male drivers, aged 62 and 71, who were trapped, before emergency services arrived and freed the trapped drivers," a police spokesperson said.

"NSW Ambulance treated the 62-year-old driver for head, chest, arm and leg injuries.

"The 71-year-old driver was treated for serious head, spinal, chest, arm and leg injuries."

Police said both men were airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.

"Officers established a crime scene, with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit," the spokesperson said.

"Following inquiries, on Thursday 23 October 2025, the 62-year-old driver was issued with a court attendance notice for dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

"He will appear in Yass Local Court on Thursday 11 December 2025."