The passion of grain growers for the responsible stewardship of the land is a clear message farmers are sharing with Australian consumers in a new information series for the community.

The information series promoted by GrainGrowers highlights a modern, high-technology approach that allows growers to maximise available growing conditions, delivering high-quality, safe food to consumers while protecting the land.

It includes a simple on-farm grower video, reinforced by website information answering a range of commonly asked questions, and an open invitation to directly speak with a GrainGrowers representative.

GrainGrowers Chair Rhys Turton said it was important that consumers were presented with a fair and accurate picture of on-farm activities and knew about the revolutionary changes in farming practices over the past 30 – 40 years, including the value of modern chemicals and increasingly high-technology spraying methods.

Mr Turton said the modern Australian grain industry has dramatically improved its approach to land management and the environment, and continued to invest in research and development to improve industry productivity.

“Our industry consists of people passionate about how they farm, looking to implement the best practices possible to suit their unique environment,” he said.

“One area common to all our growers is the farming systems needed to control and kill weeds. Modern chemicals have been instrumental in providing weed control in the most environmentally sustainable way possible.

“Without these modern chemicals, growers would be forced back to interventionist tillage practices that break up the soil surface to destroy the weeds. This approach burns diesel, causes significant soil and wind erosion, and removes moisture needed to produce a crop.”

Mr Turton said chemicals were a vital part of farming and would remain so until researchers and machinery manufacturers were able to identify feasible alternative weed control methods.

All chemicals used on Australian farms are highly regulated to ensure they are safe for farm workers, communities and consumers.

“As an industry, we want to share how we use chemicals and also our commitment to using them in the safest and most efficient way possible,” Mr Turton said.

“From the moment a chemical arrives on the farm to the moment it is applied, the utmost care and attention is given to maintaining appropriate safety measures to protect not only those handling and applying the chemical but also the surrounding environment.”

Mr Turton said all aspects ranging from the weather conditions to the type and volume of chemicals were carefully considered.

“Nowadays good practice is the use of high-tech sprayers and application equipment, placing growers safely in a carbon filtered clean vehicle that allows them to carefully target weeds, minimising volumes required and improving efficiency,” he said.

“Anyone not familiar with advances in farm technology would be impressed with the level of technology and how it is being used to deliver environmental outcomes and ensure safe food production.”

Mr Turton said consumers could be assured of the quality of Australian products, with every load of grain tested against strict food safety standards.

“Our industry is very proud of how it farms, and the standards applied to everything that leaves our farms,” he said.

Mr Turton said he encouraged anyone viewing the video to show it to their family, colleagues and friends.

“I think people will be more than a little surprised at how our industry operates and the level of commitment to environmental stewardship that is inherent in everything we do,” he said.