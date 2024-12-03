Travellers from as far as Sydney and the South Coast have travelled to Reids Flat, for the annual Gymkhana and Rodeo, held on the third weekend of November.

With horses and their riders kicking up dust and chasing through poles, they picked up flags, and took tiny tots through an obstacle course throughout the day, culminating in the popular rodeo and bull ride.

Ava Batty and her family travelled from Goulburn, with a wrong turn meaning the three sisters missed the junior competitions. A late start didn’t stop Ava from launching straight into the open pole bends, where she cinched a ribbon for her efforts, landing her in third.

The Theo Fogg memorial flag race was neck and neck right up until the last moment, with Paul Keir taking out first place. Maggie Fuller came in second, with Bridie Williams in third.

Paul Keir of Sutton, who along with his partner Megan said said they had been attending the event for twenty years. "It's at a fantastic spot, the people are beautiful people - they go a long way to welcome you here."

Drawing in locals from the Hilltops and Cowra shires, through to those travelling hours to experience an authentic country rodeo, Mr Kier said that attendance at the Gymkhana had been affected by the expense of travelling, especially with horses and cost of living pressures.

Belinda Cosgrove of Biala also participated in the Fogg's memorial flag race, being just pipped by Paul with no hard feelings - her grandfather had also flag raced against Paul's father, and is continuing the tradition; "I do it, and my daughters, nieces and nephews have started too - they're the next generation."

High standards of camaraderie and cheerful competitive behaviour was on display, especially across generations of riders.

Mr Keir said "We had fun -- you're racing your friends. I also spoke to three young girls I'd never seen before, I said to them 'I'm nearly sixty years old and you're fantastic at your age.' We try to encourage great sportsmanship"

Belinda Cosgrove said "We get to wish each other good luck, and show respect - that's why we come here, we've been competing for years and years, and we want it to keep going."

In a town of less than 100, the annual event at Reids Flat is one of the biggest on the calendar.

Co-founder of the rodeo and gymkhana Charlie Chown said the event had come a long way since its establishment in 1962 "It's been cut down a lot compared to what it used to be, we had years in Covid, and drought where it couldn't run, but it's good to have it back now" he said.

Mr Chown said one of the earliest races predating the event was between himself and a local, Freddie Gay, who raced Chown around a pair of ironbark trees. The men, as well as some farmers and a Frogmore police officer then organised the gymkhana to start formally.

"It makes you feel like you want to be back on a horse." said Chown.