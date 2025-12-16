The NSW Government and the newly appointed Drought Coordinator have said he, along with his team will push communications to support drought affected communities in the south of the state.

According to Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty the newly appointed Drought Coordinator, Ray Willis, has 'hit the ground running' and said he will play a key role in strengthening support for regional communities that are affected by drought.

"Ray Willis has stepped into the role of Drought Coordinator and brings extensive experience and local knowledge as the General Manager of Riverina Local Land Services," Ms Moriarty said.

"By hearing firsthand about local drought impacts and the challenges communities face, he will provide on ground feedback to government, helping to ensure support meets local needs."

Appointed to the position in November 2025, Mr Willis has already met with Snowy Valleys Council, the Drought Innovation Hub and representatives from the Rural Financial Counselling Service as well as a range of financial institutions.

"Having a dedicated drought coordinator on the ground to serve impacted regions across NSW is another touchpoint for landholders to access the help they need to get through these challenging times," Mr Willis said.

"I look forward to meeting and listening to as many farmers, stakeholders and service providers as possible to hear their perspective of the challenges they face and better inform government of the types of assitance and information required to get them through these dry times."

Looking into the coming weeks and months Mr Willis is expected to visit with community members across Southern NSW, where he will be travelling, attending local events, convening roundtables and working closely with service providers.

"He will also bring together government agencies to improve collaboration and enhance how information on drought support is communicated with communities," Ms Moriarty said.

"In addition to the appointment of the Drought Coordinator the Minns Government will, over the coming weeks, undertake a major communications campaign focused on ensuring farmers, businesses and locals have a full understanding of both Federal and State drought support available."

Ms Moriarty reaffirmed she and the NSW Government are committed to supporting rural and regional communities who are drought affected.

"The appointment of a Drought Coordinator is one way we're making sure that impacted communities have a direct line to government about the challenges they're facing and how support can better meet their needs," she said.

"Ray will provide regular updates on local conditions, highlight emerging issues and challenges, and share advice based off community experience and local expertise to help shape government decision making."