The Young Bowling Club’s Grade 2 and Grade 7 Pennant sides completed their sectional games on Sunday.

The Grade 2 side travelled to Tumut and lost overall 51–65.

David Quigley lost to Adam Peel 16–19, Damien Miller lost to Geoff Webb 13–27 and Brian Madden defeated Tim Crampton 22–19.

In the combined Grade 2/3/4 section Tumut Grade 4 won five of their six matches to finish at the top of the table.

This means that neither Young’s Grade 2 side nor Temora B&R’s Grade 3 side qualified for the Region finals.

The Grade 7 side were at home against Boorowa Ex–Services and scored 9 of the 10 points on offer with a 71–42 win.

Geoff DeBritt defeated Kris Halls 34–7, Mark Anderson defeated Lisa Arber 25–13 and Denis Rosen lost to David Bromham 12–22.

The Young side finished second in the section with Boorowa Recreation Club the winners.

Thanks to Tony Ruhl and Chris Wright for their work at the barbecue on Sunday.

In a game of Club Singles played on Saturday Darryle Miller won of 9 of the first 11 ends against Glen Benson to lead 11–2.

Despite Glen reducing the lead to 14–8 Darryle continued to do well and won the game 25–13.

Play during the week saw three games of pairs played on Thursday afternoon in very hot conditions.

The winning teams and their scores were Tom Preston and Les Fanning 32–7, Allan Langford and Glen Benson 20–8 and Max Penfold and Tony Ruhl 14–12.

There were two games of pairs on Saturday morning with Chris Wright and Michael Webb winning their game 19–14 and Albert Carter and Joe Read having a 1 shot margin with a 14–13 win.

The winners for Guy Pickering Charity Challenge on Wednesday night were Honor Roll.

For Thursday night’s play the Fill Ins had the best score with 15 points and Volleys 2 were just behind them on 14 points.