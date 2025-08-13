The Young Bowling Club conducted a successful President’s Day on Sunday.

Fortunately, the weather was fine and despite the wind the conditions were quite pleasant.

Fourteen teams of fours participated and enjoyed the good spirits associated with a President’s Day.

In addition to the local players there were teams from Barmedman, Boorowa Ex–Services, Boorowa Recreation, Cootamundra Ex–Services, Cowra and Harden.

During lunch President Glen Benson thanked all the players for their attendance and commented on the importance of these events that bring bowlers together.

Following lunch a spider was conducted that raised $100 for a local charity.

Points were allocated for the morning and afternoon games and the highest total of 26 points was achieved by two local teams who were declared joint winners.

Congratulation to the teams of Chris Wright, Albert Carter, Joe Read and Joe Bargwanna and Steve Walsh, Tom Preston Greg Woods and Ian Schofield on their results.

Thanks go to the bar staff (Gary and Trudy) for their work during the day and to Andrew and the other members of the catering staff for the luncheon.

There were two sections for a preliminary round of the BPL Cup played at Temora on Saturday.

The team of Jono Watson, Damien Miller and David Quigley won their section to progress to the Region Finals on 14th September.

On Thursday afternoon there was a combined male and female group of 20 bowlers on the green in what were the best weather conditions for some time.

There were two big winning margins with Heather Bailey and Albert Carter winning their game 25–8 and Lisa Boyd and Alan Langford winning with a score of 23–7.

Dianne Peisley and Denis Rosen won their game 20–17, Harold Anderson and Sheila Traynor had a 16-13 win and Jim McQuade and Elsie Hines won 18–16.

On Saturday afternoon the cold and windy conditions, combined with President’s Day commitments on Sunday saw just 6 players involved.

The team of Harold Anderson, Chris Wright and Cliff Traynor handled the windy conditions just a little better than their opponents to record a 24-16 win.

The first games in the Regional Triples Championships are scheduled to be played this weekend.

Several teams from the club will be involved in games at Temora.

In the Open Reserve division three teams – Joe Read, George Somerville and Graeme Edgerton, Brian Christie, Darryle Miller and Denis Rosen and Glen Seward, Michael Webb and Glen Benson are all scheduled to play at 1 o’clock on Saturday 16th August.

Jono Watson, Damien Miller and David Quigley are drawn to play in the State Triples in the afternoon on Sunday 17th and Sheila Traynor, Elsie Hines and Margaret Gailey are drawn to play in the Women’s Senior Triples that morning.

Good luck to all five teams.

Players interested in the Region Pairs Championships are reminded that entries close at the club on Thursday 21st August.

The preliminary rounds for this event are scheduled for Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September.

CLIFF TRAYNOR