Sprintcar racer and regular Sydney International Speedway competitor from Young and his CRE Racing family team are excited to announce an opportunities for business partnerships/support as the team look to extend their partnership with Darren and Ron Liddell from Sydney, this partnership currently has Coby Elliott competing in the Speedcar class across a currently limited season in New South Wales.

With support already from Capital Precision Coating, Coby has competed at Canberra and Sydney already this season, and impressing at the Sydney race meeting Coby got a couple runs under his belt setting laps in his first heat race that put him fourth fastest out of ten starters, mechanical issues that were fixed quickly away from the race track, curtailed any chance of a good feature run, however the Liddell’s car package provides Elliott with a Stealth chassis powered by Fontana engine, a terrific package to run with the extremely strong New South Wales competitors.

Elliott has already competed against some the nation’s best in Speedcars just in the two meetings he has attended, and previously also in Wingless Sprints, and of course his 410ci Sprintcars.

Coby has set himself some challenging yet achievable goals for the remaining Speedcar races this season.

“Of course I want to win, that’s what the goal always will be," Coby said.

"However, I’m confident enough in this team and car, and my own ability to say we can get good consistent results in whatever number of events we have left, and constant A Main feature result finishes would be a season to be happy with.”

The current remaining Speedcar dates confirmed include Nowra on December 7th, then Sydney on 26th and 30th of December.

Beyond December more racing is dependent on supporting partnerships the team is seeking to lock in.

The family team Sprintcar may be campaigned during the latter part of the year should circumstances allow.

Coby competes in a 410ci Grasmere Performance Services built engine and campaigns a Maxim chassis.

This season the team may look at doing some of the NSW Country Series events, aiming to be consistent amongst a very tough category and talented field.

After consistently featuring in main event finals in Sydney last season, a big result at the front of the field may not be far away.

Specifically, the team is seeking financial supporters who would like to come onboard with them to help them extend the Midget racing into the new year and beyond.

“Our team use social media to keep supporters up to date," team principal Kylie said.

"We list our sponsors in every team communication about our racing so that fans see our partners names each and every time.

"Team race footage is another way we are promoting our supporters.

"We are open to doing more or different promotions with any partner who engages in negotiations with us, and we work to ensure our partners are able to lock in the right arrangement for them.”

To discuss partnership contact Coby by reaching out to the social media account of CRE Racing or contacting Coby on 0460 781 045.

If a supporter wishes to discuss the Coby’s Sprintcar racing, the team are open to having discussions around about that also.

CRE Racing would like to thank these Sprintcar sponsors: Nature’s Way Gardening & Maintenance | Rip the Lip Apparel | Highline69 Speedway Services | Grasmere Performance Services | Eliminator Race Wings | Full Throttle Publishing | Pinnacle Graffix Signs & Wraps | Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton & Coffs Harbour | Eighty One Racewear.

Whilst supporting both the teams Speedcar and Sprintcar racing is: Capital Precision Coating also, the Liddell’s for the opportunity.

- DEAN THOMPSON