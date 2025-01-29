Former Young driver Tom Sargent and his team have finished the weekend coming in second in the 2025 IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Daytona 24 hour race after starting from poll position.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America was held over the weekend with some of the world's best sports car drivers like former F1 driver Kevin Magnussun, Felipe Drugovich set to do battle in the 24 hours of Daytona and local driver Sargent took to the track to compete with the Wright Motorsport team made up of Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer and Ayhancan Guven.

The team started from pole thanks to a scorching fast lap from Skeer.

"Elliot Skeer did an incredible job to secure us the best starting spot on the grid for the big race," Sargent said.

"It's been a big lead up and we are all ready for it."

The race started at 5.45am Australian eastern daylight savings time and 1.45pm in Daytona, Florida with the drivers all ready to take their shifts throughout the 24 hours that the race would last for.

Starting from pole the team were in a fantastic position and with the car setup to suit the track and the drivers they went into the race in a fantastic position to end up in a good place when the chequered flag would be waved.

The team lead the race in P1 for the majority of the race, however an unfortunate safety car left the team finishing in P2.

"It's a tough one to take, after leading the majority of the race," Sargent said.

"While sitting in P1 with one hour to go, a mistimed safety car forced us to take emergency service, putting us to the rear."

Sargent commended his teammate who drove the final leg of the race to close the distance and secure them the P2 spot.

"Ayhancan drove the wheels off it to bring it back to a one second gap over the line from the leader," Sargent said.

"That's how racing goes, but super proud of Wright Motorsport for the effort to put us in this position."

Sargent congratulated his teammates and is looking forward to their next race together in March.

"Adam, Elliot and Ayhan drove incredible all week and we can't wait for the next race at the Sebring 12 hour in March," Sargent said.