Young Cherrypickers junior Braith Anderson has inked a three-year deal with the Manly Waringah Sea Eagles, with a busy summer ahead before heading for Sydney next year. The 15-year-old utility forward will join the Club's Harold Matthews Under 16s squad for 2027, which will begin in February. Pre-season has already begun for the competition, capping off a busy year which included representing Southern NSW and Riverina. “I like to think I’m a hard worker and have good work ethic," Braith said. “Good coaches and my family have helped me get this far, and now I’m just keen to test myself against the best." Braith was born and raised in Young to a keen rugby league family, and has dominated over the last three seasons in the tri-colours. The announcement has drawn many well-wishes from locals as Braith looks to fly the coop and live his boyhood dream. His mum Amy is the secretary of the Young Junior Rugby League Association, and spoke proudly of her son's achievements to this point. "From the time he could walk, he'd always have a football in his hand," she said. "His dream was to play NRL, and he had seven clubs chasing him before he signed." A bullocking ball runner who kicks goals as well, Braith has been the highest point scorer for the last three years in competitive age groups in Group 9. "He's one of the kids that just trains all year, you don't have to push him, he just goes to the oval and he's just so committed," Amy added At Manly he will have the opportunity to graduate to their Under 18s SG Ball team, before the transition from junior to senior pathways begins. The Young High School student has received a full scholarship to Barker College in Hornsby for the remainder of his schooling, as he balances the books and the boots going forward.