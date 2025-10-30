Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Rugby League

Rugby League

Rugby League

Pickers in top five ahead of final rounds

Pickers in top five ahead of final rounds
Pickers in top five ahead of final rounds
Rugby League

Rovers, Roverettes, and Junior Rovers kick off 2025

Rovers, Roverettes, and Junior Rovers kick off 2025
Rovers, Roverettes, and Junior Rovers kick off 2025
Rugby League

Harden Hawks and Hawkettes Ready to Soar in 2025

Harden Hawks and Hawkettes Ready to Soar in 2025
Harden Hawks and Hawkettes Ready to Soar in 2025
Harden Hawks and Hawkettes Ready to Soar in 2025
Rugby League

Locals tag it on the Central Coast

Local Hawkettes win the NSWRL Opens Blues Tag Gala Day on the Central Coast
Rugby League

Pickers clean up at the 2024 Group 9 Awards

A huge congratulations goes out to all of the players, coaches and supporters
Pickers clean up at the 2024 Group 9 Awards
Pickers clean up at the 2024 Group 9 Awards
Rugby League

Angus Crichton scores the Brad Fittler Medal

Young's very own Angus Crichton has been awarded the Brad Fittler Medal for 2024
Angus Crichton scores the Brad Fittler Medal
Angus Crichton scores the Brad Fittler Medal
Rugby League

Cherrypickers head straight through to the finals

The Young Cherrypickers First Grade side have made it straight through to the final
Cherrypickers head straight through to the finals
Cherrypickers head straight through to the finals
Rugby League

Junior League bring home the season at the Group 9 Grand Final

Young Junior Rugby League wrap up its season at the Group 9 grand final last weekend
Junior League bring home the season at the Group 9 Grand Final
Junior League bring home the season at the Group 9 Grand Final
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta