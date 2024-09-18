Six individuals and the First Grade Cherrypickers have been acknowledged at the Group 9 Awards held last week in Wagga.

Jamila Piercy was presented with the first ever Best and Fairest for Women's Tackle after what had been a cracking season for the Cherrybombs after the introduction of the new game format.

"Our season was unreal," Piercy told Schultzy Sports on Facebook. "To be part of the first Rugby League team, especially with the Cherrypickers who are first in Group 9 was really fun.

"It was good when we had nine-a-side in the teams, to get used to it. We've played 11-a-side some of the games, but it was just unreal."

Though there was no official ladder for the Women's Tackle teams, locals got behind the introduction of the addition and have been supporting it strongly throughout the season.

"Just come give it a go," Piercy said. "Come to training, we always say you never get hurt when you're getting tackled, it's when your tackling.

"So come practice, that's the biggest thing."

First Grade super coach Tom Giles was presented with the 2024 Group 9 Minor Premiership trophy on the night with the side ready and raring to tackle whoever is the winner of the preliminary final this weekend between the Temora Dragons and the Wagga Kangaroos.

Donna Dal Molin was awarded the 2024 Group 9 Individual Club Volunteer of the Year award for her hard work and dedication within many facets of the Pickers. The Club has congratulated and thanked Donna for everything with her holding two positions within the Club for the 2024 season as Club Secretary and Sports Trainer.

"Thoroughly deserved for all the time, dedication, hard work and passion you have for our wonderful club, we are all the better for you," the Club said.

Hardy Glover in the Under 18s wrapped up his season with the Club by being awarded the Under 18s Weissel Medal for Best and Fairest player within the Group 9 competition.

Glover had an outstanding season with the club who has wished him all the best on his future with the Canberra Raiders.

"Well done mate and we wish you all the very best for your next journey with the Raiders," the Club said.

There were three Cherrypickers who were named in the 2024 Group 9 Team of the Year with Tom Demeio, Boro Navori and Tom Giles named in the line up. The Club said the acknowledgement in the Team of the Year was an 'outstanding reward' for their hard work.