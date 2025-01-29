The Boorowa Rovers, Roverettes, and Junior Rovers are gearing up for an exciting 2025 rugby league season, with pre-season preparations already in full swing.

The Rovers have kicked things off with training sessions at the Boorowa Recreation Ground every Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM, giving players the perfect opportunity to sharpen their skills and build momentum for the season ahead.

Registrations for the 2025 season are now open, and the club is encouraging all players, new and returning, to sign up as soon as possible.

This will help with planning teams, coaches, and kits, ensuring a smooth start to the season.

The Roverettes are also welcoming new players to their squad.

Known for their supportive and vibrant community, the team is perfect for anyone keen to enjoy rugby league both on and off the field.

If you’ve ever thought about joining a team, now is the time to get involved and be part of something special.

The Boorowa Junior Rugby League is calling for registrations as well, giving young players the chance to join an inclusive and fun club that focuses on developing skills and teamwork.

Fans can look forward to the Ack Weyman Memorial Shield, an annual trial match where the Rovers will take on the Moruya Sharks.

This event will be held on Friday, March 21, at Ack Weyman Oval in Moruya and is a great way to support the team as they prepare for the new season.

For those looking to relive the highlights of last season, the club’s YouTube channel features games from the 2023/24 season, providing plenty of action to enjoy while counting down to the 2025 competition.

With all teams now in different stages of preparation, excitement is building for what promises to be another fantastic year of rugby league in Boorowa.

Whether you’re a player, a parent, or a supporter, there’s something for everyone to get involved with in 2025!