The Cherrypickers are sitting in fifth on the ladder after securing a close win against the Southcity Bulls on Sunday.

The first grade side travelled to Harris Park on Sunday and brought home the win 24-26.

Tries for the Pickers were made by Devon Makoare-Boyce, Matthew Murray, Aborosio Navori x 2 and Isaac Matalavea-Booth with Robert Roberts converting three.

It wasn't to be for the Reggies, who despite digging deep and putting up a good fight, went down to the Bulls 34-12.

Tries for the Reggies were made by Sofeni Tuapo and Josh Noakes with Tom Cummins converting both.

The Reggies are sitting outside the top five in seventh, and will be looking to improve over the next two rounds to try and secure a spot in the finals.

The Cherry Bombs are currently filling the fourth place spot on the ladder and will be looking for a return to form following a 28-8 loss against Southcity on Sunday.

Tries for the Cherry Bombs were made by Beth Loco and Jamila Piercy.

Heading into the final rounds for the season the Cherry Bombs are in a good position having won four games, drawn one and lost four.

Sitting in second on the ladder the Under 18s Pickers have taken another win defeating the Bulls 10-12.

Tries for the Pickers were made by Brody Coble and Nick Canellis with Jack Woods converting both.

The boys are currently on 24 points sitting behind the Wagga Roos on 28 and ahead of the Coota Bulldogs on 18 with two rounds remaining of the regular season.

It was a huge win for the Cherryettes bringing home the win over the Bulls 14-4 last weekend.

Tries for the Cherryettes went to Kelsey Loco x 2 and Indyana Bedford with Bedford converting one.

Congratulations on the Cherryettes for digging deep and taking their first win for the season.

This Sunday the Pickers will host Junee Diesels at Alfred Oval with League Tag taking to the field at 10am, Under 18s 11am, Women's Tackle 12.10pm, Reserve Grade at 1.20pm and First Grade at 2.35pm.