The Harden Hawks and Hawkettes are gearing up for a big 2025 season, with preseason training already underway at McLean Oval. Training sessions kicked off on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:30 pm, and the club is eager to welcome both new faces and returning players who are ready to get back in the game.

Players interested in joining the Hawks can contact Nick at 0437 665 280 or message the team’s Facebook page for more details.

The Harden Hawkettes are also on the lookout for new players as they prepare for another exciting season. Women aged 16 and over are invited to join the team and be part of the action. To express interest or learn more, contact Clare Smith on 0457 122 333 or Georgia Smith on 0437 747 035.

Looking ahead, the club’s annual Harden Hawks Golf Day is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 22, and get ready for a fantastic day on the green. It’s a great chance to connect with the community, support the club, and enjoy a friendly round of golf.

With preseason training in full swing and the golf day on the horizon, the Hawks and Hawkettes are set to make 2025 a season to remember.