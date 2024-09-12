It has been an absolutely amazing season so far for former Young Yabbie and Roosters backrower Angus Crichton, having played a huge role in securing the State of Origin for NSW and the Roosters third place spot in the top eight, the 28-year-old was awarded the Brad Fittler Medal last Monday.

Crichton was presented with his medal by Brad Fittler himself in front of 500 guests at The Star Event Centre with the medal only one of 20 awards presented across NSWRL Representative, Major Competitions and Junior Representative Competitions, as well as community at the event.

The Brad Fittler Medal night celebrates the achievements from the grassroots through to the elite for male and female players, as well as the contributions of referees, club officials and volunteers.

“The Brad Fittler Medal is a tremendous occasion as it represents a chance for us to acknowledge the performances of our players, officials and referees from the 2024 season,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said.

“The awards stretch from the vital contributions our volunteers make at grassroots level to the hard work our elite players put in for our representative competitions.

“I congratulate all the winners tonight and wish those clubs still involved with finals the very best of luck over the coming month.”

Crichton also claimed The Daily Telegraph People’s Choice Award for the Blues following his stellar performance throughout the Origin series.

“It has been wild, and the best way to describe it has been bizarre,” Crichton told The Age.

“A lot of people doubted me and put a line through my name and counted me out.

“I remember not getting picked for round one and it hurt, especially because I had trained so hard over the off-season... I just had to back myself and believe in myself.”

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke congratulated the Temora born Crichton on social media.

"It’s been an extraordinary year for Angus and we all recall his incredible performances in Blues winning State of Origin team which led him to take out the Wally Lewis Medal for best player in the series," Steph said.

"Now he adds to that achievement with the Brad Fittler Medal, joining a rare few of the world’s best players since the award was created in 2005.

"Congratulations Angus - and to your partner Chloe, your family and friends who have supported you on this journey.

"What an outstanding comeback and inspiring story for rural people."