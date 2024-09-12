CHALLENGE CUP

The Cherrypickers were absolutely thrilled to receive the 2024 Ray White Challenge Cup to retain through to next season, proudly presented by our own major sponsor David from Ray White to our fearless Tom ahead of last weekend's Major Semi clash with the Dragons at Alfred Oval.

FIRST GRADE

Young 26 - Temora 16

The Young Cherrypickers have made it through to the final after beating Temora in the major semi-final last weekend 26-16.

Cherrypickers get the golden ticket!

Outstanding fellas - Congratulations Tom, Skidge, Dan and our fearless Pickers. Very special, enjoy the ride.

RESERVE GRADE

Young 14 - Kangaroos 8

The Reggies are through to the Preliminary Final this weekend against Gundagai after beating the Wagga Roos 14-8 at Gundagai on Saturday.

Our CMac Concreting Reggie’s through to Sunday’s Burmeister Shield Preliminary Final against Gundagai, after a gallant performance, they shut the gate and can do it again next week.

Well done Garry, Pacer and co. Outstanding finish to the day.

UNDER 18s

Young 10 - Cootamundra 14

A tough finish for our Corbett’s Tyre and Battery 18s and a hard way to see out their finals campaign. These fellas are awesome and have given us so much to be proud of this season!

Thank you to Matt, Roy and Dean for a great year and we’ll rise again next year.

UNDER 16s

Young 16 - South City 46

Unfortunately our SWS Bank Under 16s fought the hard fight but it didn’t go our way today.

Be proud of yourselves Pickers you played your hearts out.

Thank you Woodsy, Jack and Alf for a great year with our boys.

CONGRATULATIONS

More good news coming out of Pickers camp with absolute legends Ayersy, Troy, The Professor and Doddo taking out the Canberra Comp and winning 2024 Queanbeyan Roos Premiers. Congratulations.

2024 PRESENTATION NIGHT

Cherrypickers Awards Night tickets are on sale. Cash payment and EFTPOS available from Lime N Soda or online at https://young-cherry-pickers-rlfc.myshopify.com/products/2024-cherrupockers-pewswntation-eve

WHEN: Saturday 28th September

WHERE: Young Golf Club

TIME: 6:00pm for 6:30pm start

DRESS: Semi Formal

PRICE: $60 includes two course sit down meal

Tickets must be purchased before 20th September for catering purposes, get in early!

THIS WEEKEND

The Reggies will face off against Gundagai at Greenfield Park in Albury.