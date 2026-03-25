With the 2026 footy season fast approaching, the Young Cherrypickers have dived into their training to hit the ground running.

They kicked off their pre season efforts at the start of the year, and are working hard three times a week in training.

Young Cherrypickers' Andrew Smith said the training has been going really well and the new coaches have got some pretty good programs and structures in place.

For the men's squad, the new co-coaches are Jake Hogan and Daniel Barclay, with Nathan Stapleton in the assistant coach role

The Cherrypickers's first round will see them take on the South City Bulls in a home game on April 19, and the club are excited to hit the ground running, Mr Smith said.

With some new faces on the side this year, Mr Smith said are excited to hit the ground running and test out a few combinations.

"South City have recruited really well, so it will be a very good test for us right at the start of the year to see where the side is at with the new boys and everything," he said.

While they are excited for the first match out, the Cherrypickers have been able to try out some combinations twice this year already with teams taking part in the West Wyalong knockout in February and a pre-season challenge match against Goulburn City on 21 March.

This is the first time in several years they have faced off against Goulburn, and Mr Smith said they are a fairly strong side.

Mr Smith said the match was a good indicator where they were at with the pre-season.

In the first grade hit out, the Cherrypickers defeated Goulburn 44 - 42 and in the reserve grade, Young defeated Goulburn 28 -12.

In the West Wyalong knockout, the Cherrypickers defeated Parkes in the first round and put a good foot forward.

Mr Smith said it was good to see a few good combinations come together.

The Cherrypickers were defeated by Orange North in the semi finals.

While they were knocked out in the semis, Mr Smith said it was very positive and pleasing to see how everyone was going.

The first round for the competition will be hosted in Young on Sunday, 19 April against South City Bulls.