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Dual premiership hopes alive and well for Harden

<p>The Harden Hawkettes are hoping for half a decade of consective premierships. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The Harden Hawkettes are hoping for half a decade of consective premierships. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The Harden Hawkettes are hoping for half a decade of consective premierships. PHOTO: Supplied

Games to begin from 1pm on Saturday.
Russ Haylock
September 9, 2026 • 08:00

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