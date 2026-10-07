Senior presentation brings all five Pickers teams together

The Young Cherrypickers RLFC came together to celebrate their 2026 senior season late last month at the Young Services Club. First Grade Awards Best and Fairest – Jonah Latu Best and Fairest runners up – Cooper Smith and Kane Ball Hilton Rushby Memorial Award – Jonah Latu Best Forward – Aaron Slater Best Back – Cooper Smith Best Defensive Player – Max Jones Reserve Grade Awards Best and Fairest – Billy Lamb and Jack Rolfe Best and Fairest runner up – Ty Ashe Players’ Player – Billy Lamb Best Forward – Josh Barton Best Back – Ty Ashe Best Defensive Player – Ed Wood League Tag Awards Best and Fairest – Tilly Wark Best and Fairest runner up – Brianna Caldwell and Josey Hoey Players’ Player – Grace Derrick Best Defensive Player – Grace Derrick Best Attacking Player – Evie Stinson Best All Rounder – Evie Wark Coaches Award – Monique May Ladies Tackle Awards Best and Fairest – Josey Hoey Best and Fairest runner up – Jamila Piercy Players’ Player – Grace Derrick Best Forward – Josey Hoey Best Back – Jamila Piercy Best Defensive Player – Chelsea Fleming Most Improved – Tilly Wark Under 18s Awards Best and Fairest – Harry Coddington Best and Fairest runner up – Jarryd Foster Ted Sell Memorial Award – Jack Woods Players’ Player – Sam Scott Best Forward – Riley Noakes Best Back – Hamish Hunter Best Defensive Player – Lewis Shea Club Awards Rod Slater Rookie of the Year – Nick Canellis JMac Old Girls Award – Grace Derrick Fay Hill & Pat Rushby Best Local Talent – Chelsea Fleming Brad Mackenzie Award – Max Jones Manager of the Year – Matt Noakes Coach of the Year – Alf Bedford Club Person of the Year – Bec Jones Ray Ferguson Club Player of the Year – Josey Hoey Ray Ferguson Old Boys Award – Cooper Smith Michael Sheedy Memorial Award (inaugural) – Aaron Slater Highest Point Scorer – Harry Coddington (120) NSWRL Women in League Person of the Year – Donna Dal Molin Team of the Year - Ty Ashe, Josh Barton, Jarryd Foster Jonah Latu, Jack Rolfe, Cooper Smith, Harry Coddington, Tilly Wark, Billy Lamb, Kane Ball, Josey Hoey, Brianna Caldwell, Ed Wood