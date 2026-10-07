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Senior presentation brings all five Pickers teams together

<p>The Young Cherrypickers team of the year. ABSENT: Ed Wood PHOTO: Young Cherrypickers RLFC </p>\\n
<p>The Young Cherrypickers team of the year. ABSENT: Ed Wood PHOTO: Young Cherrypickers RLFC </p>\\n

The Young Cherrypickers team of the year. ABSENT: Ed Wood PHOTO: Young Cherrypickers RLFC

Young toast consistent season across senior teams.
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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