The countdown is on for the 75th National Cherry Festival, taking place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 December in the cherry capital of Australia.

Thanks to funding from the NSW Government’s Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival program, which is part of a $4 million investment supporting multicultural celebrations across the state, this milestone year promises to be bigger, brighter, and more flavourful than ever before, with all the crowd favourites returning alongside an exciting new celebration.

The Multicultural Cherry Fiesta will honour the Festival’s much-loved heritage and traditions with a vibrant, inclusive evening that brings together the many cultures that have helped shape Young.

Boorowa Street will come alive on Friday 5 December from 5pm with live cultural performances, roaming entertainers and an enticing array of multicultural food stalls.

Headlining the evening is beloved Australian celebrity chef and TV personality Adam Liaw, who’ll take to the stage to cook a series of cherry-inspired dishes showcasing the global love of food and flavour.

From 8pm, Aussie pop sensation BIRDEE will take over the main stage in Anderson Park, delivering a high-energy performance before the much-anticipated fireworks finale at 9pm lights up the sky.

Afterwards, local band The Kirks will entertain the crowd until 10pm.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a jam-packed program, with all the Cherry Festival favourites.

From the Cherry Pie Eating Contest, cherry pip spitting, and market stalls, to the much-loved Street Parade, live music, kids’ activities, and pick-your-own cherries at local orchards.

There’s something for everyone across three days of celebration.

Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram said the 75th anniversary year is a special opportunity to reflect on the region’s strong sense of identity and to welcome new visitors with open arms.

“The National Cherry Festival is a proud tradition here in Young, and this year, the Multicultural Cherry Fiesta adds an added layer of connection and celebration of our community’s diverse heritage," he said.

"We can't wait to share the spirit of cherries, culture, and country hospitality with visitors from near and far.”

For the full program and event details, visit www.nationalcherryfestival.com.au.