Young and Wagga greyhound racing tracks are facing closure under a sweeping industry shake up with Temora's track looking to remain open.

Following an Industry Future Summit in May, where stakeholders agreed that “racetrack optimisation” was critical to the industry’s long-term sustainability, Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) commissioned Deloitte Australia to review data and criteria of each of the NSW tracks and clubs.

The findings resulted in massive changes being proposed across New South Wales.

The report recommended 10 track closures by June 2026, reducing the number of NSW tracks to 15, with potentially a staged reduction to the optimal number of 12 racetracks.

If GRNSW adopts the recommendations, Temora would become the only greyhound racing venue left in the Riverina.

Temora Greyhounds Racing Operations Officer Donna Widdows confirmed the Temora track’s future looked secure.

“I only know what I have read on The Dogs website that Wagga is closing,” she said.

“Temora is staying and that’s all I know at the moment.”

GRNSW Chief Executive Steve Griffin said the decision to call a halt to racing on numerous tracks across the state was difficult, but necessary.

The report, which Griffin described as a “comprehensive body of work” has been shared with all affected clubs, with GRNSW seeking feedback before making final decisions.

“It had to be (comprehensive) if we are to embark on such a monumental change to our industry,” Mr Griffin said.

“We have spoken at length about the process and why their respective clubs sit where they are in the optimisation recommendations.”

The clubs facing closure can remain a part of the sport by becoming trial tracks and this is part of the feedback being sought from those individual clubs.

Griffin said optimisation would allow clubs to be autonomous and financially independent, as well as allowing clubs to realise the non-racing potential of their capital assets.

“They (Deloitte) ensured that as an industry we can make accurate and measured evidence-based decisions, for the future betterment of the industry in NSW,” he said.

“It’s never easy having to make decisions such as this, however for the future of the industry, everyone unanimously agreed at our Industry Future Summit that we have too many racetracks in NSW and we need optimisation and the Deloitte report confirmed this.

“With optimisation, we will be able to lower costs and maximise returns and profits to participants and clubs.”

The first tracks on the hit list to close by the end of this year will be non-TAB tracks at Coonamble, Kempsey, Moree, Potts Park, Tamworth, Wauchope and Young by the end of this year, with Wagga, Maitland and Broken Hill to follow by June 2026.

Lithgow will be upgraded and included among 15 surviving tracks statewide.

The Wagga club was ranked equal 20th out of 26 in the Deloitte assessment, which cited financial pressure, ageing infrastructure and welfare concerns, which placed Wagga in the lower performance band.