Ballinaclash Wines and Fruit is celebrating a glittering achievement after being awarded a Gold Medal for its 2024 Sarah Fiano at the 2025 NSW Wine Awards.

Owner Cath Mullany said the recognition was an incredible honour.

“Excited to win a Gold Medal at the NSW Wine Awards,” she said.

“There are so many great wineries across the state and to win gold is a ‘pinch yourself moment’.”

Cath credited the win to Ballinaclash’s focus on growing premium fruit.

“We have a big focus on growing really high-quality fruit so our winemaker, Chris Derrez, is starting with quality ingredients,” she said.

“We have experimented with different growing techniques, such as cane pruning, leaf plucking and thinning, to ensure our grapes are top notch.

"Chris then does a wonderful job of bringing the quality fruit characteristic to life in the wine.”

She also shared news of a new addition to their range.

“We have a new wine-based product, ‘Cherry Spritz’,” she said.

“This combines our wine with our cherries to make a premixed drink in a can which is bubbly and cherry flavoured.

"This is very much a summer drink and so far has been very well received.”

Describing the award-winning wine, Cath said, “The 2024 Ballinaclash Fiano is bright and fresh and can be enjoyed without food, however, its natural acidity and freshness makes it go nicely with shellfish such as prawns and oysters, or creamy pasta dishes.”

She also took the opportunity to express her gratitude.

“We would like to thank our winemaker, Chris Derrez,” she said.

“Chris has been making our wines since 2005 and does a fantastic job.”