Barnardos Australia said the nation is failing its most vulnerable as new data reveals a system in crisis for children seeking safety.

New data released last week showed specialist homelessness services are turning away 350 requests for help each day, with women and children bearing the brunt of the crisis.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s (AIHW) report showed children made up 27 per cent of those unable to access support, with many fleeing family violence and left with nowhere safe to turn.

Of the nearly 289,000 Australians who sought help from specialist homelessness services in 2024-2025, 19,000 went unassisted due to a lack of available shelter and resources.

“These numbers represent real families and children in our communities and it’s making life dangerous for them,” Barnardos Australia spokesperson Grace Hong said.

“Children are missing school because they’re moving between temporary accommodation and experiencing trauma which will have long lasting impacts, all because their families can’t afford a stable home.

“Every day that our governments fail to act is another day children are sleeping rough or returning to unsafe homes because there’s nowhere else to go.

“Our staff see the human impact of this every day. No child in Australia should be forced into homelessness.

“We need immediate investment in crisis accommodation, long-term affordable housing solutions and dedicated support services for children affected by homelessness and family violence.

"Our children deserve better than this.”