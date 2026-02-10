A number of crime rates for the Hilltops Local Government Area compared to the NSW State Average have risen, as well as one 10 year trend.

Following the release of the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data for the year on year from October 2024 to September 2025 the ten year trend for domestic violence related assault has increased to 4.4 per cent.

The Hilltops LGA is ranked 43rd in the state and the Hilltops rate is 1.4 of the state average for the offence.

According to the data incidents rose from 83 in the year between 2015 and 2016 to 122 in the year from 2024 to 2025.

However, the most recent figure is below the 141 incidents in 22-23 and 139 in 21-22.

In the year on year comparison blackmail and extortion rose to 2.3 times the state average with a reported six incidents in the 24-25 year, coersive control rose to 5.5 times the state average with four incidents and intimidation, stalking and harrassment's 10 year trend rose to 8.1 per cent rising from 107 incidents in 2015-2016 to 216 between October 2024 to September 2025.

Stock theft across the Hilltops also rose in the 2024 to 2025 period with the region experiencing 14.2 times the NSW rate and a reported eight incidents recorded.

There were 30 incidents of arson recorded increasing the Hilltops rate to 3 times the state rate.

Dealing, trafficking in cannabis rose to 2.3 the state rate with three incidents recorded, amphetamines rose to 62 incidents recorded in the 2024 to 2025 period making the Hilltops 17.6 times the NSW rate.

Ecstacy rose to 11.9 times the NSW rate, other drugs sat at 2.7 times the state rate and cultivating cannibis rose to 5.6 the rate of NSW.

The two year trend for disorderly conduct - trespass rose by 42.9 per cent jumping from 42 incidents in 2023-2024 to 60 in 2024-2025.

Despite the number of incidents of prohibited and regulated weapons offences from 90 in 2023-24 to 73 in 2024-25, the rate rose with the Hilltops 2.2 the state rate.