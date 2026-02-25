A man has been charged after police allegedly seized more than $784,000 worth of cigarettes tobacco leaf and vapes during a road stop in the state’s south.

About 7.45am on Monday 23 February 2026, police were patrolling the Hume Highway, Bookham when they pulled over a van with Victorian number plates.

Police searched the vehicle and seized 293, 200 individual cigarettes, 265kg of hard-pressed tobacco leaf and 2290 individual vape products - with a total estimated street value of $784,950.

The 58-year-old male driver was arrested and taken to Yass Police station.

He was charged with two counts of possess tobacco 50 or more commercial quantity and possess greater than 100 commercial quantity vaping goods.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Yass Local Court on Thursday 30 April 2026.