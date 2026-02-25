The Annual Young Hospital Auxiliary High Tea, one of our main events for the year will be here before you know it!

So to book a seat to our High Tea event please contact either Libby or Janice their phone number is on the poster to ensure you don't miss out.

We will also draw our raffle at this event, you can buy raffle tickets at Bunnings on the second Thursday of the month from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

All proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing essential equipment.

Cost is $25 paid at the door, both cash and EFTPOS available.

Bookings are essential and close on April 15.

Call Janice on 0419 494 926 or Libby on 0457 066 468 to book your seat now.